Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr said that a forward and a midfielder could be dropped from the 25-man provisional team for his final squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Caf has set Monday, June 10 as the deadline for the 24 participating countries to send their final team list for the tournament which will begin in Egypt later in the month.

After Saturday’s friendly match against Zimbabwe at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, two players will be released before the team departs for the Egyptian city of Ismailia for final preparations.