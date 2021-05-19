Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi together with all their teammates at Premier League side, Leicester City will reportedly collect £40,000 each, which is around N23.1 million for winning the FA Cup title.

For the first time in the club’s history, Brendan Rodgers and his wards shocked the Chelsea at the Wembley stadium to win the FA Cup in what was an incredible record.

According to Daily Mail, Leicester City players are still expected to get more money if they should beat Chelsea in their next Premier League game today.

A win for Leicester City over Chelsea will give them Champions League ticket for next season, which will be a great one for Kelechi Iheanacho and Ndidi.

But Leicester City players must be aware that the next tie against Chelsea will be a tough one as the Blues are still nursing the pains of them losing the FA Cup final.