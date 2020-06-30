Brendan Rodgers said he is confident his Leicester players are ‘protected’ amid fears of a spike in coronavirus cases in the city and talk of their home games being moved to neutral venues.

Home Secretary, Priti Patel has said that localised lockdown measures could be introduced in Leicester after 658 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the first half of this month.

It has led to speculation over the club’s three remaining matches at the King Power Stadium being switched to neutral grounds.

Rodgers and the club say they are not commenting on what is, for now, a hypothetical situation.

But the Foxes boss does not have any concerns about the rise in cases affecting his squad.