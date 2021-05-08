Kelechi Iheanacho has been nominated for April’s Premier League player of the month following his brilliant display for Leicester City.

It’s Iheanacho’s second consecutive player of the month nomination, having won March’s award. The Nigerian international has been Leicester’s top man in the last few months.

Iheanacho has scored ten league goals for the Foxes this season, but four came in April, while he also registered two assists. The former Manchester City man also scored the goal that sent Leicester to their first FA Cup final since 1969.

Iheanacho will battle it out with Jesse Lingard, Trent Alexander Arnold, Stuart Dallas, Mason Greenwood, Matheus Pereira, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Chris Wood for the award.

Should he pick up the award, he would become the second Nigerian to win it on two occasions after Peter Odemwingie won it with West Brom.