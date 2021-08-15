English FA Cup holders Leicester City are reportedly not interested in selling Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho.

Skysports reported that the 24-year-old is wanted by Roma boss Jose Mourinho this summer, should he fail to sign Tammy Abraham from Chelsea.

However, another reports from the media claimed the Foxes won’t entertain any bid for the player who recently sign a new three-year contract few month ago.

Iheanacho, enjoyed his most productive campaign last season when he scored 19 goals in all competitions.

Iheanacho followed the performance up by scoring the winner for the Foxes in the FA Community Shield against his former team Manchester City last Saturday.

He is expected to be in action for Leicester City 2021-2022 Premier League opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend.