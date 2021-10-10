Super Eagles have received good news on the injury front ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifier second leg clash against the Central African Republic.

The three-time African champions will be able to call on the services of Kelechi Iheanacho and Paul Onuachu for the clash in Douala.

Both players were doubts for the encounter due to injuries, but they took part in the team’s training session on Friday before departing for Cameroon.

Iheanacho picked up a knock in the first leg of the game and had to be taken off at halftime, while Onuachu missed the match entirely.

However, the two players were part of the travelling party and are expected to play a part in the match. The Leicester City man is expected to keep his place in the starting lineup, while Onuachu’s aerial presence could be an option off the bench.

The availability of Onuachu is a big boost for Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr as the 27-year-old is the country’s leading scorer in Europe this season with 11 goals in 13 games.

Onuachu has also scored in three of his last four games for the Super Eagles and will hope he can continue in the same vein on Sunday.

A win for Nigeria will put the team in a strong position to qualify for the final playoff round.

