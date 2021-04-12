Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho has equalled his best goalscoring tally in a single league season after he scored his eighth Premier League goal in Leicester City’s 3-2 defeat to West Ham United yesterday.

Picking up the ball from Ricardo Pereira on the edge of the hosts’ box in the 70th minute,

The striker smashed home from 25 yards out in the 70th minute to reduce the deficit before completing his brace in the 90th minute.

With that, Iheanacho now boasts 14 goals for Brendan Rodgers’ men in all competitions this season, equalling his best tally in a single campaign.

The last time he scored that much in a season was during his spell for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the 2015-16 campaign.

The 24-year-old’s brace against David Moyes’ side also saw him become Leicester’s joint-highest goalscorer with veteran Jamie Vardy.

Also, the former Citizen has now scored seven goals in his last five Premier League games for the King Power Stadium outfit, as many as he managed in his previous 57 games in the competition combined.

In Italy, another Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen was on target for his Italian Serie A side, Napoli as they defeated Sampdoria 2-0 yesterday.

Osimhen scored the second goal of the game for Napoli in the 87th minute at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris (Genoa).

The goal was Osimhen’s fifth goal in the Italian Serie A in his debut season.