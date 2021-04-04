Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho has signed a new contract with Leicester City that will keep him at King Power Stadium until 2024.

The 24-year-old is enjoying the best form of his Leicester City career, having scored seven times in his last four appearances for the Foxes and picking up the Premier League’s Player of the Month award for March.

The Nigeria international joined the Foxes from Manchester City in August 2017 and has gone on to feature for the Foxes 117 times in all competitions, scoring 32 goals – 12 of which have come in the current campaign.

The centre-forward is starting to establish himself with Leicester and has expressed his delight with the chance to continue his development at the club.

“I can’t express how I’m feeling. I’m excited, I’m happy, I’m overwhelmed! It’s a great moment and I’m happy that Leicester City gave me a new contract,” Iheanacho told the club website.

“It’s been a great time here. It’s not been easy, but there’s a lot of people here that are good people, great people to work with.

“They are nice people and they make me feel comfortable and welcome since I came in.

“It’s been really great being here. It’s like a family. I’m happy being here and hopefully I can stay here many more years.”

Iheanacho first broke into the limelight at the 2013 U17 World Cup, where he helped Nigeria to win the trophy.

His blistering performances saw a number of European clubs jostling for his signature before he settled for Manchester City in January 2015.

Iheanacho made 46 appearances across all competitions for the Citizens and scored 12 goals before leaving the side to join Leicester.