Leicester City attacker, Kelechi Iheanacho, has reacted to rumours linking him with a January move to English Premier League side, Aston Villa.
Iheanacho returned to Leicester City’s bench in Wednesday’s home win over Watford, few days after helping the team overcome Everton.
With the next transfer window in January, reports in England suggest Aston Villa are ready to snap up the Nigerian as a crucial first team player on a permanent deal.
The 23 year-old, however, said he’s happy at the King Power Stadium and has no reason to leave.
“No, I’m happy here, everyone is happy,” he said. “The manager is a top manager who is friendly to everyone. I don’t see the reason why anyone could want to leave. I think he gives every- one chances, there are a lot of games coming up.
“I believe in myself if I get the chance.”
