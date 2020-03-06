Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho is delighted with the progress of quarter final of the English FA cup.

The former Manchester City forward was recalled into the Foxes starting line up in the absence of first choice striker, Jamie Vardy, for the fourth round clash with Birmingham City at the Kingpower Stadium, on Wednesday.

The Super Eagles’ player also played the entire duration of the encounter and had a goal disallowed for offside, but Portuguese full back, Ricardo Pereira’s second half header was enough to sealed the Foxes passage.

Iheanacho, however, took his social media handle to celebrate the team’s progress. “Through to the next round all glory to God @ricbpereira,” he twitted.

Leicester City will now face Chelsea in the next round at the Kingpower stadium. The premier league meeting between both clubs this season ended in a draw.