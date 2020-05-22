Kelechi Iheanacho is happy to be back in training after six weeks without football, no thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Super Eagles player shared the picture of himself arriving Leicester City training ground on Wednesday to training.

“Good to be back, missed everything,” said the player upon arriving at training, as portrayed by the picture above taken beside his car.

Meanwhile, the former Manchester City forward could find himself in coach Brenda Roger’s hot water as he appeared overweight with a robust cheek.

Iheanacho, who has featured in 12 league matches for the Foxes this season, must work harder in order to be ready for a premier league game in June.