Kelechi Iheanacho scored his fourth goal of the season to help Leicester City to a 4-1 victory against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Before his strike, the Nigerian had assisted Jammie Vardy to put the Foxes ahead in the 20th minute.

Four minutes before the half-time break, he doubled their advantage after converting James Maddison’s cross at the near post with the aid of Ezri Konsa’s deflection.

It was a significant goal for Iheanacho, with the 23-year-old now scoring in all four his appearances for Brendan Rodgers’ side this term.

Also, he has been involved in six goals in his two starts in all competitions against Aston Villa (four goals, two assists), scoring three goals and assisting one for Manchester City in January 2016 in the FA Cup and scoring and assisting on Sunday.

The former Citizen golden boy has faced some criticism this season; however, he now looks back to something like his best.

Although Jack Grealish pulled a goal back for the hosts on the stroke of half time, it proved as a consolation as Jonny Evans sealed the triumph while Vardy completed his brace later on.

After putting up an imposing performance, Harvey Barnes replaced Iheanacho in the 64th minute, but his Nigerian compatriot Wilfried Ndidi held sway in the Foxes’ midfield for the duration.

Leicester are second in the English top-flight log with 38 points from 16 outings, and they would be hoping to make it nine wins from nine consecutive outings when they welcome Norwich City to the King Power Stadium on December 14.