Emma Njoku

Kelechi Iheanacho was on target in Leicester City’s 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace in their English Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium, yesterday.

The Nigeria international gave the Foxes the lead in the 49th minute with a superb side-footing from Youri Tielemens’ low left-wing cross.

Yesterday’s goal was Iheanacho’s second in two games within a space of three days, having scored in Leicester’s 2-1 defeat to Everton at the Goodison Park on Wednesday.

Veteran striker, Jamie Vardy increased the tally for the host side in the 77th minute to record his 100th Premier League goal and went ahead to seal an emphatic victory for Leicester when he scored again on the dot of 90 minutes.