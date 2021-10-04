Kelechi Iheanacho found the net on his 25th birthday as Leicester City settled for a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in yesterday’s Premier League outing.

He thus became the third Nigerian after Austin Jay-Jay Okocha (2004) and Obafemi Martins (2008) to score in the Premier League on their birthday.

The Nigeria international was handed his first English elite division start of the 2021-22 campaign, against the Eagles, partnering Jamie Vardy in a 4-4-2 formation.

To justify his inclusion in Brendan Rodgers’ line-up, the former Manchester City prodigy put the Foxes ahead in the 31st minute at Selhurst Park.

Iheanacho pounced on a heavy touch by Denmark international defender Joachim Andersen, headed for goal before slotting it into the bottom left corner of goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

While the hosts were still trying to recover from the setback, Leicester doubled their advantage six minutes later through Vardy after Harvey Barnes teed him up.

In the second half, Patrick Vieira’s men stepped up their game to reduce the deficit through super-sub Michael Olise.

With his shot off Tyrick Mitchell’s cross initially blocked, the 19-year-old winger of Nigerian descent smashed home the rebound past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

