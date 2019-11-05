Kelechi Iheanacho and another Nigerian, Josh Eppiah, have been nominated for Leicester City’s goal of the month prize for October 2019.

Out-of-favour Nigeria international, Iheanacho, made it two goals in as many games when he opened the scoring in the seventh minute against Burton Albion in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on October 29.

An excellent sweeping move from Leicester City culminated in Iheanacho finding the back of the net, assisted by Youri Tielemans.

Eppiah netted the game’s winning goal with a long-range strike in the 90th minute to help Leicester City to a 2-1 victory over Grimsby Town in the Leasing.com Trophy last Tuesday.

Iheanacho and Eppiah have to see off competition from James Maddison, Ayoze Pérez (3), Khanya Leshabela, Jamie Vardy and Youri Tielemans to win the goal of the month award.

According to Leicester City’s official webpage, supporters have until 11:59pm GMT on Sunday, November 10, to vote for their October goal of the month.