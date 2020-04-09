Leicester City forward, Kelechi Ihienacho has sent his condolences to Pep Guardiola, following the death of his mother. Guardiola’s mother, Dolors Sala Carrio died in a Barcelona hospital at the age of 82 after battling with Covid-19.

The manager had played an active role in combating the coronavirus pandemic. Last month,

Kelechi Iheanacho played under the 49-year-old manager during his spell at Manchester City, but then was later sold to Leicester City.

Following the announcement by Manchester City on Monday, Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool paid tribute to Guardiola’s mother and the Nigerian star was not left out.

“Rest in peace. My condolences and thoughts with all the family, a very emotional day for all of us today following the tragic news. All my condolences and respect to the coach and his family during this difficult time,” wrote on Instagram.

Iheanacho was signed by Premier League club, Leicester City on a five-year contract on 3 August 2017, for a reported £25 million fee. He made his debut for the club in a 4–3 defeat to Arsenal on 11 August 2017. He scored his first goal for Leicester in an EFL Cup tie against Leeds United on 24 October 2017.