By Monica Iheakam

Nigerian international, Kelechi Iheanacho has thanked Leicester City fans for their help in winning the Goal of the Season award.

The club’s supporters judged Iheanacho’s superb winning strike against Crystal Palace the best for the season.

He told LCFC TV after winning the club’s Goal of the Season award: “It feels good! It was a great goal and a great ball from Jonny. That goal is really a great goal and I’m happy that the fans chose that as the best goal this season.

“I’m really, really happy. When the ball got played from Jonny, I got it down inside and took it back. The only thing on my mind was to shoot, and that’s what I did. It went in the back of the net, so it was really a great pass from Jonny.

“As you can see, everybody was so happy, the staff as well. It meant a lot for the team because we really worked hard in that game to come from behind.