Former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Danny Murphy has revealed his admiration for Super Eagles and Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho.

Astonished by how Iheanacho has been pushed down the pecking order at Leicester, Murphy has urged the Nigerian striker to consider leaving the King Power Stadium during the winter transfer window.

Danny Murphy is convinced, though, that Iheanacho could get more playing time and rediscover his best form at Everton if he were to quit the King Power Stadium.

“I think he’s got to play more,” Murphy told talkSPORT, as per HITC.

“I like Iheanacho. Iheanacho gets goals. I know he’s a bit unorthodox in the way he plays but he gets goals.

“He’d do for Everton, Iheanacho. You leave him up there, get the ball to him and he’ll get you goals.”

Leicester paid Manchester City £25 million to sign Iheanacho from Man City back in 2017.

The striker’s contract, meanwhile, will explore in the summer of 2024 and the Foxes could look to cash in on the Nigerian this winter to secure a meaningful return on their investment.