‘Seniorman’ Kelechi Iheanacho, who is on 100,000 pounds a week, is set for a more lucrative contract at Leicester City thanks in part to his new-found form, according to media reports.

The 24-year-old striker has a year left on his five-year contract at Leicester, who he joined in August 2017 for about 28 million Euros from Manchester City.

His flourish of goals has helped ‘The Foxes’ to reach the semifinal of the FA Cup and stay in the hunt for a Champions League spot.

His value on the transfer market is currently put at 15 million Euros, which matches his highest ever first achieved in June 2017.

His agents, ICM Stellar Sports, are hard bargainers in the major leagues and will get him a much-improved deal.

Meanwhile, Iheanacho has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month for March following his impressive goalscoring run.