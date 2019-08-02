Monica Iheakam

Nigerian international, Kelechi Iheanacho has ditched his jersey number 8 in favour of his Super Eagles number for Leicester City for the 2019/2020 English Premier League season.

According to Leicester City website, Iheanacho will wear a new jersey number 14 for the Foxes, a number he had regularly worn for the Nigeria Super Eagles on international competitions to pave way for new signing, Youri Thielemans, who will wear No 8.

Explaining the reason behind the change, The Foxes stated: ‘’ Kelechi Iheanacho takes the No.14 shirt he has worn regularly for Nigeria, allowing summer signing Youri Tielemans to take No.8, a number he has worn regularly for Belgium.’’

His compatriot at Leicester City, Wilfred Ndidi will retain his number 25 shirt in the new season.

Iheanacho wore the number 10 jersey for Nigeria at the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup and 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup and had been playing with the number 14 kit for the Super Eagles since October 2016.

He had been in fine form recently ,bagging a brace in Leicester City’s 2-2 friendly draw against Rotherham United at the AESSAL Stadium last Saturday.

The Nigerian international had now scored three goals in his last two pre-season games .