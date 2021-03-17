In form Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho is keen on replicating his form for the English team with the Super Eagles when they take on Benin Republic and Lesotho in the AFCON 2022 qualifiers.
Iheanacho is battling to regain relevance in the national team after missing out on the 2018 AFCON. He recently started in the 0-0 draw against Sierra Leone, which was largely due to the absence of top striker, Victor Osimhen.
This season, he has forged a near perfect relationship with Jamie Vardy off late for Leicester City, a player whose style is not too different from that of Osimhen making Iheanacho to hope for same partnership in the Super Eagles.
With six goals to his name including five in the last three games, following his hat trick over the weekend, he is keen on maintaining his form ahead of the national team commitments.
“It’s a brainer that he want to play in a similar style in the national team with Osimhen. He love to play just behind the main striker and that he has been doing to good effect with Vardy. He want same with Osimhen in the Super Eagles,” his representative toldowngoalnigeria.com.
Iheanacho’s performance has earned him a mention in the latest English Premier League Team of the Week by statistical-based football website Whoscored.com.
Team of the Week includes players from Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Leeds United, Leicester City, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.
