Leicester City assistant manager, Curtis Davies has heaped plaudits on Kelechi Iheanacho after the forward bagged a goal in Tuesday night Carabao Cup fourth-round win against Burton AlbionIheanacho was handed a rare start in the Foxes 3-1 win against their hosts at the Pirelli Stadium and he marked it with a goal, turning in Tielemans’ cross inside seven minutes, and looked really sharp in possession.

Following Iheanacho’s contribution, he has now been directly involved in nine goals (six goals and three assists) across his 12 EFL Cup appearances for Leicester and Manchester City combined.

Interestingly, his two goals this term have both come in the competition, having found the net against Luton Town in September.

“He trains well every day,” said Davies in his assessment of Iheanacho’s performance.

“He’s scoring goals in training, he’s playing well and is focused.He’s trying to develop his game as much as he can through the training, having less game-time. He’s been a pleasure to work with.

“All he can do is come in and be ready. Through his training and through his focus, he’s come in and got a goal. That’s credit to his mentality. I was really pleased with his performance.”