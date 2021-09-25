Ademola Lookman has praised the impact made by Kelechi Iheanacho during Leicester City’s win over Millwall in the Carabao Cup, noting that the Super Eagles striker can make things happen in the opposition box.

Iheanacho was involved in the build-up to Lookman’s first goal in Foxes colours when his shot was parried and the RB Leipzig loanee had the simplest of tasks to slot home the rebound.

The Manchester City academy product ended last season as the top scoring player at Leicester City with nineteen goals and hasn’t done badly in the new season with a goal involvement of three in 271 minutes of action across all competitions.

On his goal vs The Lions, Lookman said to LCFC TV : “I knew Kelechi was going to shoot and I just followed it in really and cushioned it into the net. It’s always nice to score, I’m glad.

“Kelechi is a great finisher as we know and off the crossbar and in, it doesn’t come much sweeter than that!”

Although Lookman understands the rigours of English football having represented Charlton Athletic, Everton and Fulham in the past, the summer signing from RB Leipzig has admitted it would take him time to gel with his new teammates.

“Understanding my team-mates was going to take some time and obviously for them to understand me also with my movements, so as time goes on, I think we’ll gel better together.

“I’m loving it, I’m loving every single minute. I’m trying to learn and just be a sponge and get as much information as I can,” he concluded.

Leicester City now turn their attention to the Premier League, hosting Burnley at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, before a tricky trip to Legia Warsaw in the Europa League.

