Super Eagles and Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, yesterday, lost one of his closest confidants, David Nwachukwu, in a fatal motor accident, in Owerri, Imo State capital.

According to report on several local websites, Nwachukwu died in an incident that happened beside Alvana Modern Secondary School, located along Owerri-Onitsha Expressway. It was reported that Nwachukwu, who was the personal assistant to Iheanacho, hails from Ohaji/Egbema area of Imo State, the same area with the footballer. He was reportedly driving his pathfinder jeep, returning from a nightclub when the accident occurred. Nwachukwu was riding alone and the report added that he was on high speed when the crash occurred.

According to an eye witness, the deceased rammed into a stationary articulated vehicle and died on the spot.

His remains has since been deposited in a morgue, but as at the time of this report, Iheanacho was yet to react to the news of Nwachukwu’s death.