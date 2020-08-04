Recent rumours surrounding Kelechi Iheanacho’s impending move to Premier League survivors, Aston Villa still hangs in the balance if feelers from the UK are anything to go by.

The former Manchester City wonder kid was linked for a move away from Leicester City following Brendan Rodgers’ insistence on bringing in new striker, but the club correspondent at BirminghamLive, Jordan Blackwell maintained that the Super Eagles striker could remain with The Foxes next season.

According to him, while Rodgers could still go-ahead to bring in new strikers, Iheanacho’s recent rise in form toward the end of the season could see the Nigerian international retain his shirt at the club.

“While Kelechi Iheanacho continues to be linked away, partly in an apparent bid to raise funds to sign another striker, a summer move for the Nigerian seems unlikely given his huge improvements this season

“Iheanacho came into the campaign on the back of an 11-month goal drought, but despite rumours of Leicester cutting their losses on the £25m man, behind the scenes the club is always happy with his effort and still felt he had something to offer,” Blackwell said.

Besides, Villa seems to show more interest in landing Liverpool forward, Divock Origi given his wealth of experience in Europe with the Reds and his clinical finishing in front of goal.