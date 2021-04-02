Kelechi Iheanacho has four of his goals nominated for Leicester City’s Goal of the Month award for March.

The 24-year-old dominates the 10-goal shortlist as his efforts against Burnley, Brighton & Hove Albion and two strikes against Sheffield United are up for the monthly accolade.

Iheanacho who scored a total of seven goals in March, battles his teammates Ayoze Perez, Youri Tielemans, U23 star Kasey McAteer and Leicester City Women’s Shannon O’Brien, Esmee De Graaf and Sam Tierney for the prize.

It was indeed a remarkable March for the Nigeria international as he is also in contention for two Premier League awards – the Player of the Month and Goal of the Month.

Iheanacho started the month under review with a goal that salvaged a 1-1 draw for Leicester City against Burnley on March 3 and he followed it up with another equaliser as the Foxes completed a 2-1 comeback win over Brighton, three days later.

On March 14, he powered Brendan Rodgers’ men to a 5-0 victory against Sheffield United with his maiden Premier League hat-trick. It did not stop there as the Nigerian attacker scored two goals that helped Leicester City beat Manchester United 3-1 and advanced to the FA Cup semi-final.

Although he could not find the back of the net while on international duty, Iheanacho replicated his club form with fine performances for the Super Eagles against Benin and Lesotho during the last two matches of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.