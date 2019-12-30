Kelechi Iheanacho scored one of the goals for Leicester City to win 2-1 at West Ham and also for manager Manuel Pellegrini, who gave him his Premier League debut in at Manchester City, to be fired.

Ihenacho made his Premier League bow with Manchester City under Pellegrini in September 2015 in a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace.

On Saturday night, Chilean manager, Pellegrini was fired just two hours after the loss to Leicester City.

The Hammers’ are now just a place and a point outside the relegation zone.

Iheanacho enjoyed a decent run at City under Pellegrini, but quit the star-studded club for Leicester City on the arrival of Pep Guardiola.

The 23-year-old striker has now scored three goals in four Premier League appearances this season.

Meanwhile, Iheanacho’s movement in the build-up to the goal impressed Liverpool icon, Michael Owen and former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood.

In his analysis of the game shown live on Supersport, Owen said: “Leicester recycled the ball, keep the ball in play just as well. Lack of communication, lack of awareness, you can just see there Perez’s header remains in play.

"There is a quick reaction from Iheanacho and it's a good goal from him".

Sherwood added: "Ayoze Perez, it was good. Fabiański was coming across, his footwork was good, he's coming across but Iheanacho, the way he just checks his run, and then he can't shift his feet and he heads it straight into the corner, it was a good finish."

Iheanacho has directly contributed to 7 goals (5 goals, 2 assists) in six appearances across all competitions this term, one more than he managed over the course of the 2018-2019 campaign in 35 games.