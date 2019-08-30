Super Eagles returnee, Kelechi Iheanacho, who was once again absent from Leicester’s squad that beat Newcastle on penalties Wednesday night might have ended his Foxes’ career.

The former Manchester City star had yet to feature for the Foxes this season despite appearing to turn his form around in preseason.

He was an unused substitute in Leicester’s first two league games, but was not in the squad that won at Bramall Lane last weekend, despite the Foxes dearth of striking options.

The 22-year-old would have hoped to get his chance in the Carabao Cup clash against the Magpies last night, but his hopes were once again dashed, as he was not included in the squad.

His absence last night put his future at the club in doubt, and with the transfer window set to shut down in less than six days, Iheanacho’s career is at crossroads.