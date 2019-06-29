Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has accused the task force on recovery of government properties of making bold their threat to attack his family for allegedly withholding some government properties in their possession.

Okorocha noted that in less than 48 hours after the task force chairman, Jasper Ndubuaku, accused him, his wife and some of his former aides of taking away 67 vehicles and N50billion, armed thugs actually invaded and looted the shop of one of his daughters, Uloma Nwosu.

According to the former governor, the thugs not only looted his daughter’s shop but also shops belonging to other people at the complex, making away with cash and goods worth millions of naira.

“They also attacked all the shop owners,and shoppers in that complex and made merry with the drinks in the shops at the complex. They threatened to kill anybody who would bring out his or her phone to video the rampage. They also maltreated the journalists who had hints of the invasion and rushed to the place to see things by themselves. They left with their loots in buses and also took away a bus belonging to Reach FM Radio parked at the premises. One of the female staff of Mrs Nwosu’s shop who told them to allow her take inventory of all they were carrying away, was pushed down and she hit her head on the floor. It was totally barbaric and very unfortunate for a peaceful state like Imo,” Okorocha stated.

He continued: “The truth is that these elements are not recovering any property. They want to hide under that guise to unleash terror on the citizenry and then scare people away to see if they could gain any ground because they know that the Ihedioha-led government has a lot of issues. He didn’t win the election looking at the whole graphs and they have adopted this thuggery style to create undue fear in the people of the state.

“If they were really serious with the recovery of government properties, they would not have been afraid or reluctant to publish the particulars of the 67 vehicles and details of the N50billion they claimed the former governor and the wife left with. We know that they were deceitful and trading on falsehood and that is the reason we came up with that challenge.”

Okorocha further observed: “They have also asked the Police in the state to return the Sienna buses the past government donated to the Divisional Police Headquarters and Area Commands in the state for the effective policing of the state which made the issues of kidnapping and other crimes in the state to become things of the past. And those Sienna buses could be among the 67 vehicles they said the former governor took away.”

It would be recalled that the task force chairman during a press conference had threatened to use 6, 000 youths to recover government properties from those who refuse to surrender them. “No reasonable government initiates lawlessness or banditry because nobody can predict who will be at the receiving end, at the end of the day,” Okorocha asserted.