Alex Emeziem has been appointed as the Special Adviser on Sanitation and Transport and General Manager of Imo State Environmental Transformation Commission (ENTRACO), by the Imo State governor, Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha.

Honourable Emeziem, a sociologist, seasoned entrepreneur, public administrator and politician is also a passionate environmentalist.

A graduate of University of Calabar, Cross River State, he holds a Masters’ degree in History and International Relations from Imo State University, Owerri. He is currently pursuing a doctorate in International Diplomacy from the same university.

Emeziem started out on his entrepreneurial journey from a family business, primarily focused on transportation and logistics services. As he progressed in life, he ventured out to start and manage his own private group of portfolio businesses in real estate, importation, and agro-allied ventures, and has successfully built and established a thriving business.

Being a public administrator comes naturally for the younger Emeziem whose leadership commitments and assignments so far have been that of outstanding service in all of his endeavours. He has served meritoriously since 2003, first as an honourable member of the Imo State House of Assembly under the leadership of former Governor, Achike Udenwa, and was elected Deputy Majority Leader. Under the same portfolio, he served as Chairman, Judiciary Committee and Chairman Committee on Inter-parliamentary Relations and Human Rights, as well as member of other strategic committees including but not limited to Lands, and Appropriation committees.

Between 2008 and 2010, Emeziem served as an active member of Imo State Secondary Education Management Board.

Later in 2012, he took up a national appointment in the education sector and became the pioneer chairman of the Federal Capital Territory Scholarship Board, a position he held till 2015, upon which he went into full-time business.

Born October 24, 1969 to Dr. and Chief (Mrs) Alex Emeziem, his father being a foremost leader and politician in the ‘Third Republic’, served as a commissioner under Sam Mbakwe in the then old Imo State. Alex Okechukwu Emeziem has built upon his father’s sound legacy as a respected leader, and has not ceased to positively impact and inspire his people within any capacity of leadership in which he has served. He strongly believes that positive leadership at any level or stratum must begin from the leader and should be substantially participatory and impactful in order to ignite an engaged, loyal, and result- oriented followership.