George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, at the weekend, approved the appointment of Ndukwe Nnawuchi, (SAN), as Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice.

It would be recalled that the state House of Assembly on Friday screened and confirmed his appointment.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Imo State governor, Mr. Chibuike Onyeukwu, states that the Imo State governor has also approved the appointment of Pascal Madu as Chief Technical Adviser and Raymond Nkemdirim as Special Adviser on Security.

He said that the state had expressed his confidence in their abilities to bring their vast experiences to bear on their new assignment, adding that the appointments took immediate effect.

Nnawuchi graduated from the then University of Ife, Ile –Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University. His legal practice spans over a period of 34 years, having been called to the Nigeria Bar in 1984. In 2012, he became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

He is a member of International Bar Association, Commonwealth Bar Association. He has acted as external solicitor and legal adviser to leading public and private bodies. Nnawuchi hails from Owerri Municipal LGA.

Paschal G.U. Madu obtained his LLB from the University of Lagos in 1986 and was called to bar in 1987. He is a practicing domestic and international solicitor, advocate, certified negotiator and arbitrator.

He is a Fellow, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (U.K) Nigeria branch, Member, International Bar Association, Advisory Board Member, Institute for Transnational Arbitration of the Centre for American and International Law, Member-National Committee on the Reform and Harmonization of Arbitration and ADR Laws (2005), Member, Nigeria Economic Summit Group, Member, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Member, Kigali International Arbitration Council – Rwanda. International Certified Negotiator – Bond University, Australia, Member, Lagos Court of Arbitration (L.C.A.) Madu, a multilinguist, hails from Ahiazu Mbaise LGA.

Raymond Nkemdirim is an experienced security intelligence administrator who served the country for 35years in the State Security Service (SSS). In the course of his service, he attained the peak of his career, retiring meritoriously as Director Operations, National Headquarters.

He has LLB from the University of Abuja and B.Sc in Education and Sociology from the Imo State University, now Abia State University, Uturu. He holds a certificate in Policy, Strategy and Leadership Course from the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies(NIPSS) Kuru, Jos. He is a Fellow of the Security Institute (fsi), from the Institute for Security Studies, Abuja and an alumnus of Harvard Kennedy School, Boston, USA, where he bagged a certificate in National and International Security Studies. A Member of the Federal Republic (MFR), Nkemdirim hails from Isukwuato LGA of Abia State.