George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha at the weekend approved the appointment of Ndukwe Nnawuchi SAN, as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice for the state.

The State House of Assembly had on Friday screened and confirmed the appointment.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Imo State governor, Mr. Chibuike Onyeukwu stated that the governor also approved the appointments of Pascal Madu as Chief Technical Adviser and Raymond Nkemdirim as Special Adviser on Security.

The statement expressed confidence in their abilities to bring their vast experiences to bear in their new assignments, adding that the appointments take immediate effect.

Meanwhile Governor Ihedioha has said that his administration would not witch-hunt anybody, saying that the review of the activities of the immediate past administration in the state is necessary as part of the move to rebuild Imo.

The governor stated this on Friday while inaugurating a seven-man committee for the review of appointments and recruitments in the state’s civil service at the Sam Mbakwe State Exco chamber.

Recall that the Imo State House of Assembly had in its resolution mandated the governor to review the appointments and recruitments into the state civil service by the immediate past administration of Rochas Okorocha.

The governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Uche Onyeagucha, noted that it had become necessary to review and evaluate appointments made without due process and adherence to public service rules and regulations.

He charged members of the committee to discharge their responsibilities with all sense of patriotism.

Responding on behalf of the members, the chairman of the committee, Mr. Okey Anyanwu, thanked the governor for finding them worthy of the assignment, noting that the committee members are people of impeccable character who have the knowledge, experience and courage to carry out their responsibilities.

Other members of the committee include; Mr. Chukwuma Nwachukwu, Mrs. Ngozi Onyirioha, Mr. Chima Nmeregini, Mr. Bismark Eziriohu, Mr. Justin Amafili, Mr. Donatus Onu.