Imo State governor has appointed Nigeria’s football legend. Kanu Nwankwo as his Senior Special Assistant on Sports.

Ihedioha made the announcement when Kanu visited him at the government House Owerri to present his CAF medal.

According to a statement by

“ Izuchukwu Akwarandu, the governor’s aide on new media, Kanu Nwankwo’s appointment is with immediate effect.

“Papilo, as fondly called by his fans, came to present his most recent CAF award, which was given to him at the just concluded Nations Cup in Egypt, to the sports-loving governor of Imo State. The star also presented a branded jersey to the governor.”

“The governor while welcoming the former Super Eagles goal poacher, announced Kanu Nwankwo as his Senior Special Assistant on Sports.”

Kanu was one of the CAF ambassadors for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations where Nigeria finished third. He drew attention during the tournament while engaging fans and motivating the Super Eagles.