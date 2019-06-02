George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State Governor , Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has appointed Hon. Uche Onyeagocha , erstwhile member of the House of Representatives as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

A statement signed by Chibuike Onyeukwu, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, gave the names of the new appointees as; Hon. Uche Onyeagocha, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Chris Okewulonu, Chief of Staff (COS), Barr. Chima Nwana, Deputy Chief of Staff (DCOS) and Chief Chinemerem Madu, Chief of Protocol (COP).

According to the statement , Onyeaguocha, a lawyer, studied at the University of Calabar as well as Rivers State University of Science and Technology where he graduated with degrees in History and Law respectively. He had also held the position of Special Adviser on Policy and Strategic Matters to the Imo State Governor.

Onyeukwu expressed confidence that the newly appointed public officers would bring their wealth of experience to bear on governance.