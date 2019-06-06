George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Governor Emeka Ihedioha has approved the appointment of Mr. Theodore, Uzoma Nwokonkwo, as his principal secretary.

Nwokonkwo, the best graduating student of Combined Social Sciences in University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) in 1992, holds B.Sc in (Psychology & Philosophy); he also holds a certificate in management from ASCON and another in ICT from AICE (Centre of Excellence).

He joined the civil service of Imo State in January 1995 as Administrative Officer 11, GL 08 and has worked in several strategic Ministries, Departments and Agencies and rose by meritorious promotions.

A recipient of the National Order of Productivity Merit Award in 2003, and the State Productivity Merit Award in 2018, he was appointed acting Permanent Secretary, (Establishments, Training & Pensions) in the Office of the Head of Service in July 2018 and confirmed in September 2018.

His appointment takes effect immediately.