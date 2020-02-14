Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Irked by incessant protests arising from the Supreme Court judgment that declared Hope Uzodinma as governor, the Imo State House Assembly, yesterday, moved to halt all forms of protest against the apex court judgement.

The Assembly said it had concluded plans to write to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to deal decisively with any defaulter.

The motion which was moved by Kennedy Ibeh representing Obowo state constituency and supported by 19 others.The lawmakers has also called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) and the Returning Officer (RO) of the election in the state for “conspiracy to rob the Imo people of their votes.”

Ibeh maintained that the protests was a calculated attempt to incite the people against the state. he said the electoral officers erred when they abinitio declared Emeka Ihedioha winner of the 2019 governorship election.

The lawmaker who sited a section of the constitution which prevents the electoral officers from declaring whoever did not win a majority votes cast as a duly elected governor, said that was a sufficient basis for the INEC officers to be prosecuted.

“The motion will bring sanity to the people of Imo, we would no longer fold our arms when such things happen , especially when it concerns the peace of the state,” he said.