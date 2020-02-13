Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Irked by the incessant protests arising from the Supreme Court judgement that validated Senator Hope Uzodinma as the new governor of Imo State, the state House of Assembly has said it will longer fold its arms and watch the peace of the state to be threatened.

It said the House had concluded arrangements to write to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to deal decisively with any defaulter.

The motion which was moved by Mr Kennedy Ibeh representing Obowo state constituency was supported by 19 other co-sponsors.

Ibeh maintained that the protests is a calculated attempt to incite the people of the state thereby threatening the existing peace in the state.

The lawmakers also called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) and the Returning Officer (RO) of the 2019 governorship election in the state for what they described as a “conspiracy to rob the Imo people of their votes.”

Ibeh noted that the electoral officers erred when they abinitio declared Emeka Ihedioha winner of the 2019 governorship election.

According to the lawmaker who sited a section of the constitution which prevents the electoral officers from declaring whoever did not win a majority of votes cast as duly-elected governor, pointed out that this was a clear reason for the INEC officers to be prosecuted.

According to Ibeh “the motion will bring sanity to the people of Imo; we would no longer fold our arms when such things happen, especially when it concerns the peace of the state.”

Also, the state lawmakers has proposed a commendation letter to be written to the Chief Justice of the Federation for reassuring the people that the court is the hope of the common man as it depicted in the case of the incumbent governor and Ihedioha.

In a similar development, the House has passed a vote of confidence on the governor for his outstanding performance so far since he assumed office.

According to the lawmaker representing Ideato South state constituency, Duru Johnson “the swearing-in of Senator Hope Uzodinma has brought normalcy to the state unlike Ihedioha who came with intimidation, vindictiveness and harassment; his hundred days in office has nothing to show but in 28 days of Uzodinma, workers’ welfare was restored; they have brand new cars, Imo is proud for the turn of event.”

Meanwhile, another member of the House, Uju Onwudiwe who recently defected to APC after her victory in the rerun for Njaba state constituency, has urged Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charlyboy to desist from inciting citizens of the state with his “Our Mumu don do” protests.

“We have had enough of this show” being acted by Charlyboy; Imo is not a theatre for such show biz; he should stop inciting Imo citizens that have been known for peace,” Onwudiwe said.