Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Supreme Head of Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church Worldwide, Prophet Solomon Alao, has called for re-engineering of election time-table in Nigeria, following the sack of Chief Emeka Ihedioha by the Supreme Court as governor of Imo State.

The restructuring of election time-table, he said, should be done in such a way that would allow all election petitions to be heard and concluded before the handing over, so that anyone that is eventually sworn in would not be distracted by litigations.

Alao made the suggestion in his address at the opening of a three-day annual general conference of the church held at the Sacred Cherubim and Seraphim Church General Headquarters Secretariat, Ashi, Orita Bashorun, Ibadan, yesterday.

The Supreme Court had on January 14, 2020 voided the declaration of Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as governor in Imo State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The apex court also set aside the judgments of election petition tribunal and Court of Appeal that earlier upheld Ihedioha’s election, and instead declared the incumbent governor, Hope Uzodinma, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the validly elected governor of Imo State.

The prophet, who said such development could be avoided with proactive steps, solicited the support of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, who was at the opening ceremony, to assist in taking the message to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Federal Government to conduct elections six months before handing over day.