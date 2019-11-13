George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Retirees of the state-owned Media outfit, the Imo state Broadcasting Corporation have cause to smile as the state government has commenced the payment of their 34 months of pension arrears.

It would be recalled that the state government had earlier commenced the payment of the backlog of Pension arrears of retired civil servants in August 2019.

Prince Ugochukwu , Senior Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment to the Imo state governor who disclosed this yesterday said payment of the pension arrears of the retirees of Imo Broadcasting Corporation has commenced as promised by the governor Emeka Ihedioha.

“The state government has commenced Pension Payment to Imo Broadcasting Corporation retirees.

It will be recalled that this category of pensioners are being owed 34 months of pension by the previous government in Imo State.” He said