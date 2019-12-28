Governor Emeka Ihedioha has commissioned an ultra-modern 28-room Ahiazu-Mbaise LG secretariat complex. He reiterated the the commitment of his administration to ensuring the viability and purposeful administration of local government system in the state, while commissioning the project.

The construction for the ultra-modern complex with 300-capacity hall, a conference hall as well 28 office rooms, expected to accommodate the staff of various units and departments in the council, commenced in August and was completed in December.

The governor expressed his delight that the efforts of his administration are already yielding positive results, from road rehabilitation – rural, urban and trunk, to the stadium redevelopment, facilitating electrification, restoring water supply, etc.

Governor Ihedioha noted that the secretariat project which is ongoing simultaneously in 27 LGAS will provide a suitable atmosphere for the workers which is expected to guarantee optimum production. He noted that his administration will not only guarantee a good place of work but will ensure prompt payment of salaries and pensions for workers in the state. He stressed the need for adequate oversight of local government administration irrespective if its autonomy.

The governor praised the interim management chairman and contractors for the swift completion of the project in record time and tasked others to emulate the Ahiazu LG boss or face sanction.

Earlier the Interim Management Chairman of Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government area, Chief Sam Ahiarakwe, in his welcome address, extolled Ihedioha for granting financial autonomy to local government areas and lauded the initiatives and programmes introduced to make it viable. He commended him for his courage towards ensuring that the local government administration in the state is accountable and productive, and pledged the continued support of his members as well as the people of Ahiazu Mbaise LGA.