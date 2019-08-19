George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo Deputy Governor, Gerald Irona has reiterated the readiness of the administration of Chief Emeka Ihedioha to partner with critical stakeholders in making life more meaningful for people of the state.

The deputy governor stated this, yesterday, when he received a delegation of Association of Petroleum Marketers and Dealers in Owerri.

“The present administration in Imo State, led by Governor Emeka Ihedioha is committed to partnering with your organization and all other stakeholders in the state in delivering good governance to the people of Imo State. I received your letter, dated July 19 on indiscriminate litigations instituted against your members in revenue courts, among other issues. We shall take steps to ensure timely and amicable resolution of all the issues,” and assured the delegation of an enabling environment for business in the state.

“His Excellency, Governor Emeka Ihedioha has set up a desk for ease of doing business in Imo State and we are committed to creating an enabling environment for businesses to flourish in the state. The state government has a deliberate policy to encourage investments in Imo State. There is zero tolerance for intimidation and harassment of investors,” he said.