Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta, Henry Nwawuba, has said the Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha is instituting an inquest into the activities of the immediate past administration in the state, so as to correct the ills of the past.

Nwawuba said the governor should be commended for seeking holistic solutions to the problems he inherited from the Rochas Okorocha-led administration.

The lawmaker, who represents Mbaitoli/ Ikeduru federal constituency of Imo State, stated this in a chat with journalists on Thursday, in Abuja.

He commended Ihedioha for charting a new course for the state, by introducing a Treasury Single Account (TSA) and for the payment of counterpart funding for the N13.5 billion Rural Access and Mobility (RAMP) project backed by the World Bank.

According to him, “I actually think it’s a shame, when some people ask why the governor set up committees or say that he is looking back too much. You actually need to see the level of decay, looting and greed that took place in Imo. You need to see the level of hunger and suffering in the faces of the people as a consequence of the looting.

“People need to see the lack of systems, the lack of structure that existed in Imo. So, we as a people, as well as government had to unbundle and defragment…. to achieve any kind of development and progress. If that’s what some people call looking back too much, so be it.”

Nwawuba expressed optimism that the World Bank-assisted RAMP, which is expected to see to the construction of 380.7 kilometer rural roads, will reduce poverty and trigger significant development, as well as improve the state’s output in agriculture.

“These roads will make it easy for us to move produce from farms to markets. You can also look at other ways the new roads will impact on securing lives and property and improving overall economic prosperity. This is just a positive development of which Imo people are so delighted and excited,” he stated.