Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo Government, yesterday, accused former governor, Emeka Ihedioha, of desperately scheming to return to office to cover his misdeeds.

It said the recent petition to the House of Assembly by a whistle blower, accusing Ihedioha of misappropriating state funds totalling N78 billion, has confirmed its stance that the former governor’s desperation to cling to power was motivated by selfish reasons and not for the interest of the people.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said it was only a man driven by selfishness and avarice that would seek further judicial interpretation of a matter already decided by the Supreme Court in favour of Governor Hope Uzodimma, simultaneously at a High Court and Supreme Court.

Emelumba said since the Supreme Court removed Ihedioha as governor, the former People’s Democratic Party candidate had been engaging in vile propaganda, subterranean and subversive activities to see if he can return to power.

According to him, apart from abusing court processes by filing multiple suits on matters already resolved by the Supreme Court, Ihedioha had been sponsoring protests against the Uzodimma administration in the vain hope of portraying it as unpopular.

The commissioner also accused Ihedioha of using his aide to drop the name of Catholic priest,Ejike Mbaka, claiming he prophesied the sacking of a South East governor this year, which, Mbaka has unequivocally denied.

He regretted that unlike former governors Celestine Omehia of Rivers State, Oserheimen Osunbor of Edo and Chris Ngige of Anambra, who were removed by the Supreme Court and accepted their fate, Ihedioha has been obdurate and recalcitrant as if the office of Imo governor is his birthright.

The commissioner said the mind-blowing revelations by the whistle blower, which was published in national newspapers, concerning the misappropriation of N78 billion by Ihedioha has now properly situated the man’s desperation to return to power.

“It is now clear to Imo people why Ihedioha wants to cling to power. He wants to escape justice as questions are being asked about the whopping sums of money he cannot account for. Above all, he wants to raise funds to continue with his billion naira projects which have been stalled since his removal as governor,” Emelumba alleged.