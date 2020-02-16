Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Elders in Imo State has appealed to all parties in the state irrespective of their political affiliations and political parties not to interfare in the judgement of the supreme court and it’s hearing as scheduled.

Speaking on behalf of the elders after a meeting held in Owerri , Walter Ofonagoro, former minister of information noted that the apex court decision should be final but added that everybody has a right to seek review.

But he maintained that what the elders is against is anybody trying to dictate or interfare in the matter.

“Every Nigerian has the right to seek constitutional review but the supreme court is the final court , they can not stay outside the court and dictate to them .

“The seven judges that gave the verdict are learned men , I have respect for them , I don’t think anybody should have anything to say against it , I supported Uzodinma, I have supported Ihedioha, they are both Imo sons, but in this case , God has brought out Uzodinma to be governor, we have to give him our full support” Ofonagoro said.

Also, the state branch chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ezechi Chukwu while throwing the weight of the apex group on Uzodinma advised people of the state against the breach of peace of the state.

Chukwu pointed out that the continual protests by people of the state will not influence the reversal of the judgement just as he called for absolute calm .