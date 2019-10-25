Daniel Kanu

The Imo State governor, Hon Emeka Ihedioha, has said that the three-day retreat organised for members of the state’s executive council was targeted at learning and relearning new ways of doing the business of the state effectively.

Speaking through his special assistant on research, Ogu Bundu Nwadike, the governor said the retreat was to ensure that all the members of the cabinet were on the same page in the “Rebuild Imo” project.

He told our correspondent that “the retreat was borne out of the need for the appointees to be exposed to new ways of doing their jobs, with the aim of improving on their competence and delivery capacities,” Nwadike said.

He said a good retreat, like the one the Imo State government held for its officials, would manifest in improved effectiveness and efficiency, creativity and productivity, and reflects on higher profits, higher dividends and higher returns on investments.

“That means that with the ‘retreat’ or ‘on-the-job training’, there’s a deliberate programme for the learning and relearning ways of doing the business of the organization to enhance effectiveness and efficiency, creativity and productivity,” the governor said.

Governor Ihedioha had reiterated that his government would stop at nothing to ensure it delivers democracy dividends to Imolites.

The three-day retreat was held at the Crystal Lake Hotel in Oguta local government where structured topics that dealt with fresh approaches to running the business of government and delivering good governance to Imo people were discussed.