Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, yesterday, flagged off the construction of 81km urban roads project worth N23.4 billion.

He also promised that his administration would not consider geographical divisions while addressing the developmental needs of the state. He said part of his administration’s cardinal agenda is to run a one-stop state, where democracy dividends will be evenly distributed across the 27 local government areas.

The 16 roads earmarked for construction under the project include Nkume/Umuowa/Owerri Ebiri/Umuna/Orlu; Imo State University Teaching Hospital, Umuna; Mgbidi/Oguta; Douglas/Emmanuel College/Naze and Naze/Poly/Iheagwa/Obinze. Others are Control-Post/World Bank; Ahiara Junction/Okpala; IMSU/Bishop’s Court; Okigwe Town/St. Mary’s Catholic Church, MCC/Toronto junction, Aba Branch/Ahiara Junction, Concorde/Zuma/Port Harcourt, among others.

The governor also flagged off the reconstruction of Government Technical College, Okporo, Orlu, Government Technical College, Owerri, Dan Anyiam Stadium and Grasshopper International Handball Stadium, Owerri.