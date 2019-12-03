The 13th Imo State Sports Festival got underway yesterday, with the lighting of the Unity Torch inside the Douglas House in Owerri, by Governor Emeka Ihedioha.

The Torch is already on tour of the 27 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across the state, with the chairmen of the Interim Management Committees standing by to receive it.

According to the Executive Chairman of Imo Sports Commission, Chief Fan Ndubuoke, a famous and accomplished athlete or sports personality from each of the LGAs is expected to receive the Unity Torch from his or her local government boss before the Torch moves to the next LGA.

“Our plan is to sensitise Imolites and create awareness for the festival. We want the people to be part of the whole exercise aimed at rebuilding Imo through sports. We want them to feel the impact of His Excellency’s passion for sports and it’s development.