Emma Njoku

Preparation for 2020 edition of the Oji Ezinihitte (kola nut festival), codenamed, Chokoneze 2020, has reached an advanced stage. Chairman of the Publicity Sub Committee of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the cultural festival, Sir Lucky Iro, who made the disclosure, said Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, will be the special guest of honour at the event, which holds on January 1, 2020, under the distinguished chairmanship of High Chief H.M.C. Nwogu.

Other dignitaries expected at the auspicious event is the Senator representing Owerri Senatorial Zone, Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi, and member representing Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, as well as all the traditional rulers of the 14 autonomous communities in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area and their colleagues from the neighbouring communities