Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has hailed the enormous contributions of former Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), Prof Maurice Iwu, to health development, particularly in the area of traditional medicine in the country.

Governor Ihedioha who spoke at the 2019 HerbFest, a symposium and exhibition event held at the All Seasons Hotel, Owerri, Wednesday, sought Prof Iwu’s collaboration to develop the health sector in Imo State.

“Few persons remember Prof Iwu for serving the nation, but he disciplined himself to return to the world of medicine

“We do appreciate his efforts in Imo State. Many people remember him for his exploits at the national level, but we in Imo State do recognise him as a scientist of note, not forgetting that about four years ago, he opened a pharmaceutical firm at Umunna,” he said.

He assured that next year, the state government will give greater attention to hosting the Annual Health tourism programme conceptualised by the former INEC Chairman.