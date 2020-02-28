George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Over 2,000 indigenes of Imo State, yesterday, trooped to the Nwankwo Kanu Sports complex to pray and seek the intervention of God ahead of the March 2 Supreme Court review of its ruling that sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor.

Leading the prayers were Rev. Echi Nworgu, Rev. Fr. Wence Isiguzo, and Pastor Rostand Amadi who all sought God’s intervention to ensure that justice is delivered in the matter. In attendance were party faithful, religious leaders and civil rights groups.

The clerics said said it as only God, backed by available facts on ground, that would convince the apex court justices to hearken to the prayers of Imo citizens and reverse the judgment and return Ihedioha to his position.

“There is hope in the review and we are calling with confidence that God is going to hear our prayers and ensure justice in the matter,” Echi said.

Similarly, a Coalition of Civil Society for Rights and Justice (CISORJ) has called on justices of the Supreme Court to save Nigeria’s democracy and judiciary by reversing the January 14 judgment on Imo governorship election.

Coordinator General of the coalition, Mrs. Anulika Umezurike, said since the delivery of the judgment, the stater and its people had been thrown into mourning.

“The judgement has unarguably eroded the confidence of the people in the judiciary and raised questions and should be reversed in the interest of equity, fairness and justice.

“Today, the nation mourns, not only because of thousands of people killed by Boko Haram, banditry and insurgency. We mourn for the injustice meted on millions of Imo people by the January 14 Supreme Court judgment.

“This moment in time, recognising the fact that the Supreme Court of Nigeria is manned by human beings, prone to human errors, we in this moment of grief and bitterness hereby enjoin the Supreme Court to take a courageous and bold step to correct the error of the January 14. This is not just about Imo State.